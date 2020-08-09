New grid station to be set up at Jaranwala

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) decided to set up a new grid station at Jaranwala to resolve electricity related problems of this area.

FESCO spokesman said Sunday that GSO Directorate of the company started survey for establishment of new grid station at Jaranwala and after designation of proper site, construction work would be started.

The new grid station will help in redressing electricity related complaints and issued of Jaranwala, Bachiana and their peripheral localities, he added.