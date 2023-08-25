New grids being installed to improve distribution system: FESCO chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Malik Tahsin Awan has said that new grid stations are being established in addition to up-grading the existing ones to improve the power distribution system in the FESCO region.

Inaugurating the newly constructed 132-kV Gokhuwal grid station on Friday, he said that FESCO had accelerated its efforts to provide quality service to its consumers. In this connection, millions of rupees were being spent on construction of new grid stations besides upgrading the existing one across the region, he added.

He said that Gokhuwal grid station was completed within a record time of 4 months and it would help in issuance of 30,000 new electricity supply connections in the area.

General Manager Operation FESCO Rana Muhammad Ayub and Project Director GSC Nadeem Akbar Kahlon brief the FESCO Chairman and said that Rs.520 million was spent on construction of Gokhuwal grid station where 2 power transformers of 40-MVA were also installed to give relief to the consumers.

They said that Gokhuwal grid would also help in sharing burden of Millat Road and Chiniot Road grid stations besides arresting line losses and resolving the complaints of low voltage.

Chief Engineer Development Amir Mehboob Elahi, Chief Engineer T&G Rao Mubasshar Hayat, Xen SS&T Division No.1 Nasrullah Mahees and others were also present on the occasion.