New guidelines issued for prisoners to use PCOs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has issued new guidelines regarding the use of public call offices (PCO) by prisoners.

This move aims to regulate the communication of inmates with their family members and lawyers while ensuring security protocols are strictly followed.

According to the newly issued rules, prisoners will now have access to audio and video calls to connect with their relatives and legal representatives. The PCO facilities will be available from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Each jail superintendent will prepare a weekly schedule to ensure the fair allocation of the PCO service to all inmates.

Prisoners will be allowed to register up to five phone numbers in the system for contact purposes. However, communication will be restricted to close family members, spouses, and legal counsel. All calls will require confirmation from the jail superintendent after the prisoner submits a request.

Notably, prisoners involved in terrorism or anti-state activities will not be allowed to use the PCO. All other inmates will be granted access to the service, with each prisoner being allowed to use the PCO for 60 to 80 minutes per week.

Inmates aged 18 or younger and those facing financial hardship will be provided the PCO service free of charge.

To access the PCO, prisoners will need to deduct the required amount from their Prison Management Information System (PMIS) account.

Furthermore, any prisoner found to be involved in criminal activities or causing disruptions within the jail may have their PCO privileges temporarily revoked. The jail superintendent has the authority to suspend access for up to one month, after which the Regional DIG may decide on further action.

For security reasons, no prisoner will be allowed to make conference calls. If any inappropriate or objectionable conversation occurs during a call, the assistant superintendent in charge is authorized to disconnect the call. In cases of misconduct, the prisoner's PCO access will be suspended.

Women, minors, and death row prisoners will have dedicated PCO booths within their respective barracks. All call records will be maintained for a minimum of one month for security and monitoring purposes.

The Punjab Home Secretary has directed that the newly issued rules be enforced rigorously across all prisons in the province to ensure compliance and maintain order within the correctional system.