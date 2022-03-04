(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The guidelines published by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) were developed with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and United Nations Women.

A new set of guidelines will help both governments and businesses better address the needs of women in the tourism sector, said a press release.

According to UNWTO, they aim to ensure an inclusive and resilient recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

They recognize that, given the disproportionate loss of employment suffered by women, as well as the high proportion of women workers within the tourism and their concentration in lower-skilled and lower-paid jobs, plans for the sector's restart and recovery must address their specific needs.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: "The restart of tourism must include everyone and the benefits must be enjoyed by all. Tourism has proven itself a true champion of gender equality and these new guidelines will help both governments and businesses harness the sector's power as a driver of women's empowerment as the world opens up again".

The guidelines for the public sector provide specific tools to support national, regional, local, and other tourism institutions, focusing on policies, programs, and thematic issues in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the strategy for businesses is intended to support tourism enterprises of all types and sizes to achieve effective and consistent strategies and programs for gender equality across their operations.

The recently published gender mainstreaming guidelines continue UNWTO's work on women's empowerment and are in line with a growing trend within tourism to address gender inequalities.

The guidelines stand alongside a growing number of similar initiatives such as the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP's) or the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting scheme.

Moreover, these guidelines provide concrete recommendations for governments working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (particularly Goal 5 – Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment) and the objectives of international women's rights treaties such as ILO Conventions 100, 111, 156, 183, and 190 of the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).