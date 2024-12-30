New Gwadar International Airport to bring prosperity to area: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the New Gwadar International Airport will bring prosperity in the area, and it will also create new job opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the New Gwadar International Airport will bring prosperity in the area, and it will also create new job opportunities.

Extending gratitude to China for constructing an international standard airport equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the prime minister said the airport was an example of Pakistan-China great friendship.

The prime minister, chairing the meeting on matters related to the New Gwadar International Airport directed the relevant authorities to chalk out a strategy to make the new airport a busy transit point.

He also directed to improvement of the road system linking the New Gwadar International Airport with other areas of the country, especially the province.

Additionally, the prime minister also ordered to ensure fool proof security arrangements for the new airport.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that flights from Gwadar to Muscat would be started from January 10, 2025, whereas talks with regard to starting the domestic and international flight operations by the airlines of Pakistan, China, Oman and United Arab Emirates from Gwadar were underway.

Similarly, the current duration of flight operation of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) between Karachi and Gwadar will soon be increased to three times per week.

It was informed in the meeting that the Gwadar Airport was the largest airport in the country in terms of area which will be capable of handling A-380 airplanes whereas 400,000 people will travel through the airport annually.

Pakistan Airport Authority has already issued the Aerodrome Certificate to the New Gwadar Airport whereas the Pakistan Customs has also notified the airport.

Similarly, the staff of various departments such as Pakistan Airport Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan Customs, Anti Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Border Health Service has already been deputed at the airport, the meeting was told.

The land has also been allocated for facilities of cold storage, warehouses, courier services, cargo shades, technical ground support gadgets, fuel farms, hotels and shopping malls at the airport, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was told that all the banks registered with the State Bank of Pakistan were also in contact with regard to establishment of bank branches and ATM machines at the airport,

Additionally, the meeting was told that the first part of East-Bay Expressway, meant to improve road link with the Gwadar International Airport had been completed while the feasibility of the second part was being prepared.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence and Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and other relevant high officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Privatization, Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan participated in the meeting via video link.