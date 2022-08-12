UrduPoint.com

New Gwadar Int'l Airport To Adopt Advanced Communications Solution

Published August 12, 2022



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) will be equipped with an advanced communications system by the Chinese Company Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communication technologies and solutions.

The new airport was built across an area of 4,300 acres, expected to become the largest airport in Pakistan after its completion in 2023, which was one of the main projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) development, said a communique.

According to the contract, Hytera will install best equipment and communication system for the new Gwadar airport, including 1 DIB-R5 Compact Tetra Base Station, Smart One Dispatch System, and multiple portable radios, mobile radios as well as repeaters.

