New Hajj Policy Finalization Likely By End Of December

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is likely to finalise the new Hajj policy 2020 by the end of current month and expected to send it to federal cabinet for approval, said official source

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is likely to finalise the new Hajj policy 2020 by the end of current month and expected to send it to Federal cabinet for approval, said official source.

According to the source, the ministry has expedited finalizing Hajj policy following the inking of Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia last week.

The ministry has suggested enhancing government quota up to 65 percent. Three time hajj applicants should be selected without balloting; hajj training progammes were being improved further.

He said the new conditions for distributing hajj quota among Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) were being considered, including hiring of the services of new chartered accountant firm for fresh assessment of the profiles of HGOs, besides allotting hajj quota 80 to 100 hujjaj to eligible HGOs.

