New Hazara Irrigation circle to bring agricultural revolution: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday said the establishment of New Hazara Irrigation Circle would bring agricultural revolution in the area besides creating job opportunities for the locals.

He said that the establishment of the new circle became possible due to the special interest and guidance of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said Hazara Circle would reduce the problems of millions of people of Hazara Division, while their issues related to irrigation would be solved in Hazara.

He paid tribute to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and said that under his leadership, practical steps are being taken to implement the reform agenda across the province.

He said Secretary Irrigation has issued a notification for the establishment of Hazara Circle after getting the summary approved by the relevant authorities.