New Head Of Islamabad Police Directs For Effective Policing Measures

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

New head of Islamabad police directs for effective policing measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Saturday directed for elaborate and effective policing measures to eradicate crime from the city and ensure justice to people at their door steps.

In his maiden meeting to review crime situation, the IGP directed to enhance police patrolling and deployment in those areas where crime rate is comparatively high. He asked to compile fresh list of proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted to police in various crime cases.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (CTD), Additional SP and Zonal SPs. DIG (Operations) told that most of the criminals wanted to police in heinous crimes have been arrested while the Zonal SPs briefed the participants of the meeting about efforts to curb crime in the city.

The IGP directed to improve the investigation system at the level of police stations and to further update the 'Tasdeeq app' of Islamabad police. He said that information about crime in a particular area should be immediately transferred by the Duty Officer of the relevant police station to all police wings. In case of theft of vehicle, the duty officer of the relevant police station should immediately share the details and picture of stolen vehicle with all police station through `whats app'.

He asked to share same procedure in case of dacoity in any area.

The IGP said that safety city cameras and its system would be upgraded while snap checking system to be improved. He asked all SPs to brief the policemen before assigning them duty and to monitor the performance of their subordinates.

Islamabad police chief asked to coordinate with relevant department for restoration of street lights and to collect data of laborers working in different areas. The IGP said that performance of SHOs would be monitored on regular basis and those having poor performance would be removed.

He asked all Zonal SPs to reach the crime scene themselves and also ensure effective crackdown against absconders, auto-thieves and professional alm-seekers. He asked to improve the police intelligence system for effective action against criminals and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehamn directed police officials to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and ensure renewed efforts to against crime. He said those showing good performance would be encouraged while dereliction of duties would not tolerated.

The IGP also stressed to ensure welfare steps for the policemen and make collective efforts to make Islamabad crime free city.

