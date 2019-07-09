UrduPoint.com
New High Yielding Cotton Variety Developed At CRI Multan

Cotton Research Institute (CRI) Multan has developed a new cotton variety after a decade long laborious research endeavour that is high yielding and matures early at lower per acre cost

This was stated by director CRI Multan Dr. Sagheer Ahmad in a briefing to deputy commissioner Amir Khatak and MPAs Malik Saleem Labar and Qasim Khan Langah during their visit to the research facility functioning under the umbrella of provincial government, says an official release.

The variety was developed utilising Desi and American cotton breeds, Dr. Sagheer said. He, however, added that its commercial level cultivation would take considerable time as it required approval from Punjab Seed Council.

The experimental trials showed the variety that has not yet been given a name was capable to produce over 50 Mauds of cotton per acre. Most importantly, the weight of the bolls was five grams each that was twice the weight of varieties developed earlier.

The plant height is lesser than others, produce low number of leaf and vegetative growth but higher number of bolls, Dr. Sagheer informed DC and MPAs.

This variety, once available for commercial sowing following approval from PSC, could be sown from April to May and crop would get maturity in September.

Director CRI Multan said that the institute was conducting research on dozens of varieties, however, five of them were on the top of the list and possess potential to make the research institute feel proud.

He said that research was also in progress to control white fly and pink bollworm and hoped it would yield good result after completion of the two-year project.

DC Amir Khatak hailed CRI Multan for developing a cotton germ plasm and termed it a good omen for the cotton economy.

Later, DC and MPAs also visited different sections of MRI including laboratories.

