New Hostel For Orphan Girls

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

New hostel for orphan girls

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A new hostel for accommodation of orphan girl students of Khubaib Foundation Girls school and College was inaugurated, here on Wednesday.

According to KGSC Principal Sarwat Ansar, the newly constructed building was inaugurated by Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmad Khan.

She said that the new hostel building, named as Begum Bashir Girls Hostel, was donated by ZAKAAT Foundation America, and the building would accommodate more than 60 orphan girls.

The principal said the institution was providing free education, accommodation, medical and other basic needs to a large number of orphan girls, coming from across Pakistan, she added.

