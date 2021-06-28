New house officer appointed to LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :New house officers (HO) have been appointed to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), who have taken charge of their responsibilities after graduating from the Postgraduate Medical College (PGMI).

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, the house officers would be given Rs 45,555 per month remuneration under the Punjab government policy.

Addressing a ceremony held in this regard here at the LGH on Monday, PGMI Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that the new house officers were being assigned responsibilities in various departments, and they would also undergo the dengue management training.

Professors of various departments, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Abdul Aziz and other administrative doctors were also present.