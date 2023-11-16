New houses keys distributed among policemen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer Muhammad Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui distributed keys of new residential units among those policemen on Thursday who were performing duties at the RPO office Sargodha.

Those given keys were Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asad Bukhari, senior clerks Muhammad Zahid and Muhammad Sohail, and junior clerk Muhammad Akber.

The RPO told new houses allottees that it should be their foremost responsibility to look after the housing unit properly as those were property of the state.