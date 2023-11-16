Open Menu

New Houses Keys Distributed Among Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

New houses keys distributed among policemen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer Muhammad Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui distributed keys of new residential units among those policemen on Thursday who were performing duties at the RPO office Sargodha.

Those given keys were Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asad Bukhari, senior clerks Muhammad Zahid and Muhammad Sohail, and junior clerk Muhammad Akber.

The RPO told new houses allottees that it should be their foremost responsibility to look after the housing unit properly as those were property of the state.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Housing

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

40 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

54 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

15 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

15 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

15 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

15 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan