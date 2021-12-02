New housing society gift for Multanites soon: Sec Housing South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering department has decided to launch a new government housing scheme.

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views during a meeting with DG MDA here on Wednesday.

He directed Multan Development Authority (MDA) to formulate a plan regarding it.

He said that the new housing society will be equipped with latest facilities and all the stakeholders to be consulted.

It will be the first government housing society after Fatima Jinnah colony and MDA to complete all the steps soon.

Secretary further said that a big gift would be given to Multanites soon.