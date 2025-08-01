Open Menu

New Hybrid Seed Developed In Rice Production

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 10:31 PM

New hybrid seed developed in rice production

A new invention has come to light in rice production, as Punjab University and Wuhan University in China have developed a new hybrid rice seed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A new invention has come to light in rice production, as Punjab University and Wuhan University in China have developed a new hybrid rice seed.

According to Punjab University sources, the yield of rice per acre will increase by 3 times to 140 tons per acre with the new seed. The new hybrid rice is the first Honglian type of hybrid rice to be developed in Pakistan. Scientists from Punjab University and Wuhan University have jointly developed new types of hybrid rice.

Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr. Muhammad Ali Klasrat were part of the research team. Professor Ranshan Zhu, Dr. Xianting Wu, Shu and others from Wuhan University in China were part of the research team.

After completing the technical stages, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council approved the new hybrid rice.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq said that the new rice was successfully tested in different cities of four provinces of Pakistan. The preparation of the new hybrid rice is the result of 10 years of research and experimentation. The new hybrid rice has the ability to resist bacterial diseases.

In this connection, Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali said that the new hybrid rice is a revolution in the agricultural sector of Pakistan. The new hybrid rice will also be beneficial for citizens in terms of nutrition. The common farmer will benefit from 3 times more production per acre.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan