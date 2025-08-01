New Hybrid Seed Developed In Rice Production
A new invention has come to light in rice production, as Punjab University and Wuhan University in China have developed a new hybrid rice seed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A new invention has come to light in rice production, as Punjab University and Wuhan University in China have developed a new hybrid rice seed.
According to Punjab University sources, the yield of rice per acre will increase by 3 times to 140 tons per acre with the new seed. The new hybrid rice is the first Honglian type of hybrid rice to be developed in Pakistan. Scientists from Punjab University and Wuhan University have jointly developed new types of hybrid rice.
Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr. Muhammad Ali Klasrat were part of the research team. Professor Ranshan Zhu, Dr. Xianting Wu, Shu and others from Wuhan University in China were part of the research team.
After completing the technical stages, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council approved the new hybrid rice.
Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq said that the new rice was successfully tested in different cities of four provinces of Pakistan. The preparation of the new hybrid rice is the result of 10 years of research and experimentation. The new hybrid rice has the ability to resist bacterial diseases.
In this connection, Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali said that the new hybrid rice is a revolution in the agricultural sector of Pakistan. The new hybrid rice will also be beneficial for citizens in terms of nutrition. The common farmer will benefit from 3 times more production per acre.
