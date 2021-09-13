UrduPoint.com

New Hyderabad SSP Takes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

New Hyderabad SSP takes charge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The newly posted senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai assumed the charge of at a simple ceremony here on Monday.

The police presented guard of honour to the SSP when he reached the office.

The officials of Hyderabad police, traffic police and the district administration later welcomed Sadozai to the new office.

The outgoing SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

In his brief addressed he thanked the police officials and the district administration for extending complete coordination to his office during his tenure.

