New Hyderabad SSP takes charge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The newly posted SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh took the charge of his office here on Thursday.

The police spokesman informed that the SSP later held a meeting with all the DSPs, SHOs and other officers at his office.

The SSP told the officers that he had been posted in the city for the second time, adding that he was familiar with the city, the crime situation and many policemen as well.

He said at present there were many complaints regarding organized crimes, street crimes, sale of mainpuri, gutka and narcotics in Hyderabad.

Shaikh informed that the Inspector General of Sindh Police also conveyed to him the same issues regarding the crimes in Hyderabad.

He directed the police officers to conduct patrolling and snap checking in their localities on a daily basis.

Later, a squad of policemen presented the guard of honour to the SSP at the police headquarters.