New IBPP services inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairman of the board of Governors Dr. Abid Jamil on Monday inaugurated the new Institutional-Based Private Practice (IBPP) facility at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), marking a major enhancement in regional healthcare services.

The IBPP facility is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and modern amenities, aiming to deliver top-tier healthcare in a comfortable, healing environment. It is designed to provide high-quality medical services at affordable fees, broadening access to quality care.

Dr. Abid Jamil highlighted the significance of the new facility, stating, “The launch of the IBPP at Ayub Teaching Hospital is a milestone in our mission to elevate healthcare standards in the region. We are dedicated to offering our patients exceptional care through the expertise of internationally renowned doctors and state-of-the-art facilities.”

The new IBPP is expected to greatly improve healthcare accessibility in Abbottabad, reducing the need for patients to travel to larger cities for specialized treatment and consultations.