New IBPP Services Inaugurated At Ayub Teaching Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Chairman of the Board of Governors Dr. Abid Jamil on Monday inaugurated the new Institutional-Based Private Practice (IBPP) facility at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), marking a major enhancement in regional healthcare services
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairman of the board of Governors Dr. Abid Jamil on Monday inaugurated the new Institutional-Based Private Practice (IBPP) facility at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), marking a major enhancement in regional healthcare services.
The IBPP facility is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and modern amenities, aiming to deliver top-tier healthcare in a comfortable, healing environment. It is designed to provide high-quality medical services at affordable fees, broadening access to quality care.
Dr. Abid Jamil highlighted the significance of the new facility, stating, “The launch of the IBPP at Ayub Teaching Hospital is a milestone in our mission to elevate healthcare standards in the region. We are dedicated to offering our patients exceptional care through the expertise of internationally renowned doctors and state-of-the-art facilities.”
The new IBPP is expected to greatly improve healthcare accessibility in Abbottabad, reducing the need for patients to travel to larger cities for specialized treatment and consultations.
Recent Stories
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics
PPMC reviews LESCO performance
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours
Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof
LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels
Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody10 minutes ago
-
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project16 minutes ago
-
PPMC reviews LESCO performance16 minutes ago
-
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead56 minutes ago
-
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for Information and Broa ..26 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof24 minutes ago
-
LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels24 minutes ago
-
Oxford University Alumni organises national dialogue on Pakistan’s challenges4 minutes ago
-
PTA starts banning of mobile sims on expired ID cards4 minutes ago
-
Renowned poet, writer Ahmad Rahi remembered4 minutes ago