New IG Balochistan meets President Zardari, receives best wishes

The newly-appointed Inspector General of Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The newly-appointed Inspector General of Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

During the meeting, President Zardari emphasized the importance of implementing effective strategies to improve the law and order situation in Balochistan.

The president also extended his best wishes to IG Balochistan for the successful execution of his duties.