New IG NHMP Calls On Minister Asad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

New IG NHMP calls on Minister Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Sultan Ali Khawaja, after assuming charge as National Highways and Motorway Police acting Inspector General, called on Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, here on Wednesday.

The minister expressed confidence that Motorway Police would perform well under the supervision of Sultan Ali Khawaja.

The minister directed the IG to use modern technology for enhancing the performance of NHMP, and taking steps to reduce accidents on the motorways.

Secretary Communication Captain (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha was also present in the meeting.

