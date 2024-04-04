New IMF Programme Crucial For Economic Stability: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was planning to enter a new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which he said was very important to consolidate the country's economy.
"With the new IMF programme, the international institutions will have more trust on us and we will be able to move forward on the agenda of development and prosperity with more confidence," he said while speaking with the participants of the cabinet meeting held here under his chairmanship.
He said the finance minister was going to Washington this month with a delegation to participate in the IMF spring meetings where he will also discuss details of the new programme with the IMF.
He said although the terms of the new deal would not be so easy, but the government will shift the burden of the tough conditions from the less privileged to the wealthier.
The prime minister hoped that after the IMF board meeting, the last tranche of existing standby agreement worth $1.1 billion will be disbursed to Pakistan this month.
As regards PIA divestment, he said the privatization process of Pakistan Airlines was on track and the schedule set for the process would be fully implemented.
He said outsourcing of the airport, the prime minister said a Turkish company was arriving Islamabad on April 6 which would negotiate the outsourcing process with the Pakistani authorities.
As regards, digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the prime minister informed that the consultants for the digitization process would be appointed by end of current month.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he recently chaired a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in which details of various sectors including finance, investment, exports, Information Technology, agriculture, power and petroleum were discussed.
"After a detailed meeting, it was decided that I will personally review the sector wise performance to solve the problems faced by the sectors and to streamline the country's economy," he added.
The prime minister pointed out that the government had fulfilled its due responsibility with respect to the inquiry of the matter of letter by the Islamabad High Court judges by forming an inquiry commission led by former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. Afterwards, he said Tassaduq Hussain Jillani had recused from the commission, subsequently, the Supreme Court took a sou motu notice of the letter.
As regards receiving letters from the judges with suspicious powder, the prime minister said the government was investigating the matter. "The government, with the sense of responsibility will also probe this matter to uncover the reality."
With respect to the security of the Chinese workers and engineers, the prime minister said the government was evolving a foolproof system for the security of the Chinese workers.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at DHQ Lakki Marwat6 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seized 12 kg heroin15 minutes ago
-
Israel's adventurism in region unacceptable; must be held accountable: FO16 minutes ago
-
Environmental committee approves five bussiness units16 minutes ago
-
Heads of government schools in KP ordered to cancel self-vacations for exam preparation16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three dacoits after encounter16 minutes ago
-
Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto26 minutes ago
-
Enhancing trade, business, energy cooperation pivotal for deepening historically strong Pak-Iran tie ..26 minutes ago
-
NHMP, FWO and Forest department jointly launch spring tree plantation campaign26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,800 stake money36 minutes ago
-
Government launching several projects to fast track process youth's empowerment: Rana Mashhood36 minutes ago