New Immigration Counters Set Up At Airports To Facilitate Foreign Travelers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Recent Stories
Lahore receives scattered rain
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting
RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah Lai
New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Facilitate Foreign Travelers
Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal reviews 2D barcode system execut ..
Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says ..
Karachi-Sukkur Train Service on cards to facilitate inter-city travel
PFA closes restaurant on Murree Expressway for unhygienic conditions
62,500 houses built in 6 months under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme: Punjab Chie ..
11 suspects arrested in vehicle theft crackdown
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT trai ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting12 seconds ago
-
RDA removes 35 illegal constructions along Nullah Lai14 seconds ago
-
New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Facilitate Foreign Travelers16 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal reviews 2D barcode system execution17 seconds ago
-
Corruption scam of Rs 1.24b unveiled in APP; I will take up it personally, says Federal Minister for ..3 minutes ago
-
Karachi-Sukkur Train Service on cards to facilitate inter-city travel3 minutes ago
-
PFA closes restaurant on Murree Expressway for unhygienic conditions3 minutes ago
-
62,500 houses built in 6 months under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Na ..3 minutes ago
-
11 suspects arrested in vehicle theft crackdown3 minutes ago
-
LHC halts acquisition of agricultural land for Gujrat Small Industries Estate7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif oversees test run of electric SRT train in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches Medical Journalism Dept, Intercollegiate Consortium at UHS7 minutes ago