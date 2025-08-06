New Immigration Counters Set Up at Airports to Facilitate Foreign Travelers

(@FahadShabbir)

In a significant step towards improving travel experience and promoting tourism and investment, the Government of Pakistan, under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has initiated practical reforms in the country’s immigration system

In a significant step towards improving travel experience and promoting tourism and investment, the Government of Pakistan, under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has initiated practical reforms in the country's immigration system.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s immigration wing established separate immigration counters for foreign travelers at all major international airports across the country.

These include Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Islamabad International Airport, Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, Multan International Airport, and Sialkot International Airport, says the press note issued on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), these new dedicated counters aim to eliminate unnecessary delays during immigration clearance for foreign passengers. The decision comes as part of the government’s broader vision to improve service delivery and create a welcoming environment for international tourists, investors, and business delegations.

“The establishment of separate immigration counters will make the entry process much smoother and faster for foreigners. This step is crucial in projecting Pakistan as a tourist- and investment-friendly destination,” the FIA spokesperson stated.

The government also hopes that these improvements will encourage more international engagement in Pakistan’s growing sectors, including tourism, real estate, and infrastructure development.

In addition, the changes are expected to benefit overseas Pakistanis as well. Returning citizens will now experience a more efficient and streamlined immigration process, reducing wait times and enhancing convenience.

Officials have confirmed that all international airports are being upgraded to provide world-class immigration services. The ultimate goal of these reforms is to bring Pakistan’s immigration system in line with global standards, ensuring ease of travel and strengthening the country’s image abroad.

This initiative marks another milestone in the government’s commitment to modernizing public services and enhancing Pakistan’s connectivity with the world.