New In-charge Of Zakat & Ushr Department Appointed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal Nasrallah as the head of the Zakat and Ushr Department.
He will oversee all matters related to Zakat and Ushr moving forward. The official notification of his appointment has been issued.
