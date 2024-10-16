New in-charge of Zakat & Ushr Department appointed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal Nasrallah as the head of the Zakat and Ushr Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal Nasrallah as the head of the Zakat and Ushr Department.

He will oversee all matters related to Zakat and Ushr moving forward. The official notification of his appointment has been issued.