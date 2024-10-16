Open Menu

New In-charge Of Zakat & Ushr Department Appointed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

New in-charge of Zakat & Ushr Department appointed

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal Nasrallah as the head of the Zakat and Ushr Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appointed Special Assistant Rashid Iqbal Nasrallah as the head of the Zakat and Ushr Department.

He will oversee all matters related to Zakat and Ushr moving forward. The official notification of his appointment has been issued.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Rashid All

Recent Stories

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

5 minutes ago
 World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

5 minutes ago
 Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

5 minutes ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

5 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik

7 minutes ago
 World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish la ..

World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

7 minutes ago
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI ..

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore developmen ..

Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore development plan

43 seconds ago
 Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaborati ..

Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agricult ..

4 minutes ago
 11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 dead, 1,484 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago
 No society can develop without giving equal opport ..

No society can develop without giving equal opportunities to women: PU VC

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Ph ..

Punjab University Lecturer at Sports Sciences & Physical Education Muhammad Abdu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan