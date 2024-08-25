New indigenous chicken breed introduced in KP with encouraging results in egg laying, meat weight

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Poultry Research Institute (PRI) of Livestock and Dairy Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a new and indigenous breed of chicken, Jabba 21, showing excellent results in egg laying and meat weight as well.

The new breed is named after place of PRI in Jabba, Manshera district and its chicks were obtained in year 2021, informed Dr. Mohsin Ali, Senior Research Office PRI KP.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Dr. Mohsin said Jabba 21 is a hybrid variety produced locally through cross of two imported breeds including male of Playmouth Rock and hen of Rhode Island Red (RIR), both American domestic chicken.

PRI is working over different layers since 2014 and all of chicken breeds we have in the institute were imported, Dr. Mohsin shared.

The objective of PRI is to do research for introduction of quality breeds to fulfil demand of people in form of eggs and meat.

In this connection, PRI started work over introduction of a local breed through cross of two imported breeds.

The first stock of Jabba was obtained in 21 and now research trials are still in progress which will continue till five to six generations to check continuity of eggs laying capacity of the hen besides its weight.

Sharing details of initial research findings, Dr. Mohsin said the breed has been laying around 230 to 240 eggs on annual basis while its body weight is around 2.5 kg.

The color of egg is light brown, reflecting a similarity with local egg, having good market demand and price because of liking by people.

Jabba 21 has shown better results in terms of eggs and weight from both Playmouth Rock and Rhode Island Red, which is encouraging, Mohsin commented.

The weight of RIR female is 2.2 while the body weight of Jabba 21 is around 2.5 or more than this. This size and weight is attained by Jabba 21 in around 10 to 11 months.

He said distribution of the new breed among local for farming purpose will start soon so people can benefit from its egg laying capacity and substantial meat weight.

Jabba 21 is suitable for rearing purpose in temperate region like Hazara division where it can give good results, Dr. Mohsin recommended.