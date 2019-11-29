New induction in police mad on merit, cops to serve professionally after passing out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Friday said that new recruitment in Islamabad police had been made on purely merit and hoped that selected cops would serve professionally after completing their training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Friday said that new recruitment in Islamabad police had been made on purely merit and hoped that selected cops would serve professionally after completing their training.

Addressing the newly recruited policemen, he said that policemen would serve with best of their capabilities and show perseverance in accomplishment of their responsibilities.

The IGP said that their induction had been purely made on merit and regular training was being started to improve their skills and make them capable for effective policing.

He said that all training officials of Islamabad police were very much capable and hoped for delivering disciplined and professional training.

After completing training, the IGP said all policemen would contribute towards effective policing and to bring honor to the department through hard work.

The police chief said that community policing had been included as subject in curriculum during training and hoped that all policemen would accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner after passing out from there.