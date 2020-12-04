New induction on vacant posts of ABISE were transparent: Prof. Mukhtiar

Chairman Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Professor Mukhtiar Khan Friday said that domicile holders of the Hazara division were hired on vacant posts with transparent manner

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Professor Mukhtiar Khan Friday said that domicile holders of the Hazara division were hired on vacant posts with transparent manner.

Professor Mukhtiar further said that ABISE has filled the vacant posts of Electrician, Naib Qasid, Security Supervisor, Guard and Sanitary workers where 6 people from Abbottabad, Mansehra 1, Battagram 4 and two people from Haripur district were employed.

While giving the details of ABISE total employees chairman board Professor Mukhtiar said that at present 138 persons from Abbottabad, 25 from Mansehra, 9 Battagram and 7 from other districts of Hazara are working in the board.

He said that the ratio of employees working in ABISE was 72.5 percent of total strength were from Abbottabad, 13.1 percent from Haripur, 9.8 percent from Mansehra and only 5 percent from Battagram.

For the recent induction, our existing contractual employees including Muhammad Fayaz security Guard, Waqar Gul electrician, Sajjad Hussain driver, Yasir Mahmood and Hassan Akhtar Naib Qasid did not qualify for the interview while the ETA test reports of Hammad Tahir and Nasir are still awaited, adding professor Mukhtiar said.

The chairman ABISE stated that for the hiring process we have followed the recommendations of the selection committee, on merit, as a chairman he has respect for the people from all over the Hazara division.