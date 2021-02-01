UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Industrial Zones Being Set Up In Less Developed Areas Of Sindh: Dharejo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:00 PM

New industrial zones being set up in less developed areas of Sindh: Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Chapter Monday called on Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo here at his office.

The delegation included JI Deputy Emir Asadullah Bhutto, Sindh JI Emir Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Hezbollah Jakhro, Sukkur JI Amir Sultan Lashari and Ghotki JI Emir Tashkeel Ahmed Siddiqui.

The delegation discussed issues pertaining to Sindh province especially Karachi with the minister.

Speaking to the delegation, the minister said the Sindh government was taking effective steps to resolve the issues and providing relief to the people.

"We are ready to cooperate with all to solve the problems of Karachi," he said adding Pakistan Peoples Party had completed record development projects in all its tenures.

He said the incumbent Sindh government was setting up new industrial zones in less developed areas of the province to provide maximum employment opportunities to the local people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Sukkur Ghotki Pakistan Peoples Party Commerce All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

52 minutes ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 hour ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

1 hour ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.