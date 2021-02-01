New industrial zones being set up in less developed areas of Sindh: Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Chapter Monday called on Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo here at his office.

The delegation included JI Deputy Emir Asadullah Bhutto, Sindh JI Emir Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Hezbollah Jakhro, Sukkur JI Amir Sultan Lashari and Ghotki JI Emir Tashkeel Ahmed Siddiqui.

The delegation discussed issues pertaining to Sindh province especially Karachi with the minister.

Speaking to the delegation, the minister said the Sindh government was taking effective steps to resolve the issues and providing relief to the people.

"We are ready to cooperate with all to solve the problems of Karachi," he said adding Pakistan Peoples Party had completed record development projects in all its tenures.

He said the incumbent Sindh government was setting up new industrial zones in less developed areas of the province to provide maximum employment opportunities to the local people.