New Industrial Zones To Be Established: Ikramullah Dharejo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the new industrial zones will be established under the Sindh Industrial Policy.
He stated this during a meeting held in Sindh Secretariat that was attended by Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Qadri, other officers and representatives of Chamber of Commerce from all over Sindh including Karachi.
Economist Qaiser Bengali along with his team briefed the meeting participants regarding the Sindh Industrial Policy.
Points of Sindh Industrial Policy for industrial development in Sindh were discussed.
In the meeting, the proposal for the establishment of the Sindh Industrial Development Corporation under Public Private Partnership was appreciated.
Industrial development in other districts of Sindh along with Karachi was emphasised.
The Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo speaking in the meeting said that new industrial zones would be established under the Sindh Industrial Policy.
The industrialists talked about their problems and gave suggestions to make the Sindh Industrial Policy successful.
The minister said that he would cooperate at all levels for the development of Sindh.
All the proposals would be placed before Sindh Chief Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said adding that a detailed briefing on Sindh Industrial Policy would be given to Sindh chief minister soon.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO gears up drive against power pilferers20 minutes ago
-
June 10 last day for Eid-ul-Adha sacrificial skin collection applications20 minutes ago
-
Controlling inflation, provision of employment opportunities govt's top priorities: Masadik Malik21 minutes ago
-
Smuggling attempt foiled, one arrested at Karachi airport31 minutes ago
-
PESCO provides electricity to 4.3m consumers through 1,315 feeders31 minutes ago
-
Light rain forecast in Karachi31 minutes ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi meets with Governor Punjab40 minutes ago
-
Section 144 in KP to tackle Congo virus spread on Eid-ul-Azha41 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah lays foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave51 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar51 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiris in May1 hour ago
-
320 shopkeepers arrested for overcharging in May1 hour ago