New innovative financing models key to tackling extreme poverty: Dr. Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday said that innovative financing models was imperative for the country's development.

According to the press release issued here , Dr. Sania Nishtar was addressing a roundtable conference on innovative financing models for social impact.

She said "It is imperative that Pakistan begin to adopt innovative financing models for the Ehsaas programme, so that it can maximize social impact and fulfill its mission to lift millions of people out of poverty. With a more strategic, collaborative and outcome focused approach to philanthropy and social investing, we can ensure that resources are deployed as effectively as possible to address key social challenges." The conference discussed the socio-economic viability of innovative financing models and practices in Pakistan, looked at priority areas for investment and analyzed which tools for innovative financing were most suitable for the Pakistani context.

The deliberations at the roundtable would contribute towards innovative financing mechanisms being developed under the Ehsaas programme. Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) is currently the leading sub-committee to propose innovative financing models for health, education and social welfare.

The roundtable conference was jointly organized by PCP and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit.

The event was attended by members of the Ehsaas programme committee who are developing innovative financing mechanisms through bilateral and multilateral collaboration with the corporate sector, philanthropists, INGOs, and UN agencies.

The basic aim of the roundtable conference was to understand how the expertise of development sector and impact investors can be leveraged by Pakistan to achieve the Sustainable Develop Goals by 2030.