'New Investment, Employment Opportunities Being Created In Punjab Through SEZs'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Moazzam Syed on Monday said that new opportunities for investment and employment generation were being created in Punjab through Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Special Economic Zone Committee here at PIEDMC office.

The meeting approved to grant special zone enterprise status to 16 companies acquiring industrial plots in the special economic zones under the management of PIEDMC.

These include six companies of Quaid-e-Azam business Park, four companies of Rahim Yar Khan, three companies of Vehari and three companies of Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

By these approvals collective investment of almost Rs 27 billion would come and thousands of new jobs would be provided.

The CEO said that acquiring Special Zone Enterprise status would not only help companies in tax matters but would also give a strong boost to the national economy.

Secretary Committee Amna Faisal Shah, DG Federal board of Investment Abdul Sami Khan,Director PEBT Dr Sohail Saleem and other officers concerned were also present.

