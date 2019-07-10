UrduPoint.com
New Investment To Be Encouraged In Power Generation Sector: Aslam Iqbal

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

New investment to be encouraged in power generation sector: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday presided over a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), wherein steps taken for the provision of energy requirements of industrial estates and other issues were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday presided over a meeting at Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), wherein steps taken for the provision of energy requirements of industrial estates and other issues were reviewed.

PBIT CEO Jehanzeb Burana, Chairman Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Shoaib Zahid and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Issues regarding provision of electricity through Captive Power Plant in industrial estates was also discussed in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, provincial minister said that colonization of industrial estates was important part of our industrial development plan and steps were being taken vigorously in this connection.

He said that Federal government would also be contacted for the provision of energy needs of the industries. New job opportunities will be created through the promotion of industrial sector, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said an effective strategy had been evolved for the development of new industrial estates and special economic zones. New era of industrial development will be ushered by establishing new industrial states in the province, he added.

He said Punjab would be made an attractive place for investment and such atmosphere would be provided that investors could invest without any fear. He said that lives of the poor would be changed by accelerating the pace of economic development.

New investment will be encouraged in power generation sector, he concluded.

