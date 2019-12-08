New Iranian ambassador arrived

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamabad, Dec. 07 (Online) Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, new ambassador of Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamic Republic of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran to Pakistan, arrived in Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamabad on Sunday.Hosseini, which is a carrier diplomat, replaces Mehdi Honardoost, the former Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ranian ambassador to Pakistan.

Hosseini, who has spent nearly three decades of diplomatic activity in various fields, previously served as Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran's ambassador to Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) taly and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran and prior to his appointment as ambassador to Pakistan, He had served in many charges in the Ministry.The mission of the new Ambassador of the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamic Republic of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran is in line with the "First Neighbors" principle, which is one of the golden principles of the foreign policy of the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamic Republic of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran, focuses on further enhancing the relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries in all respects, commensurate with the historical ties and ties of the two nations.

While familiar with the mission area, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini is well aware of the regional issues of South Asian, given his past diplomatic background and activities.Hosseini emphasized the necessity of strengthening and expanding relations between Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran and Pakistan as well as the current level of economic and trade relations between the two countries in view of the good political relations between the two neighbors.To further promote economic relations between Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran and Pakistan, he considered one of his most important plans and goals as the new ambassador of the Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamic Republic of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) ran to Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) slamabad.