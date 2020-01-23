UrduPoint.com
New Iranian Envoy Calls On Petroleum SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini Thursday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini Thursday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

The SAPM congratulated the envoy on assuming charge of his office here and assured his personal and Petroleum Division's complete support towards expanding bilateral ties between the two countries in the energy sector, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Babar highlighted important aspects of Pakistan's energy sector and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Hosseini thanked the SAPM for extending a warm welcome and expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between the two countries would further grow in the coming days.

The envoy said Pakistan was an important neighbour of Iran and described the relations between the two countries "special, close and brotherly."The SAPM wished the ambassador a successful and comfortable stay in Pakistan.

