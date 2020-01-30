New Islamabad Airport contractor paid Rs 560 mln kick backs to Mariyam Nawaz: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the contractor of New Islamabad Airport Mian Munir transferred kickbacks of Rs 560 million in to the accounts of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by Mariyam Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the contractor of New Islamabad Airport Mian Munir transferred kickbacks of Rs 560 million in to the accounts of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by Mariyam Nawaz Sharif. Talking to media persons, he said Technical Associates, one among the three contractors of New Islamabad Airport was owned by Mian Munir.

Technical Associates had also transferred Rs 50 million in the account of then Advisor to Prime Minister for Aviation Shujaat Azeem in June 2015.

He said political elite had minted money by placing favorites in the institutions.

He said 45 percent shares of Chaudhry Sugar Mills were owned by Mariyam Nawaz Sharif. Mian Munir is the father in law of the daughter of Mariyam Nawaz Sharif.

In May 2017, he said Technical Associates had transferred Rs 310 million in the account of Chaudhry Sugar Mills via various accounts.

Likewise in December 2017, another Rs 250 million was transferred in to the account of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

He said Chaudhry Sugar Mills, having over Rs 5.6 billion assets was established by Nawaz Sharif in 1991. Interestingly, the declared assets of Nawaz Sharif were only Rs 1.

3 million, which clearly indicates that Nawaz had no assets to establish a sugar mill.

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar established an offshore company Chadron Jersey Limited in 1991 at United Kingdom and France in collaboration with Faisal Investment Bank. The company sought loans of $15 million for importing plants and machinery for the establishing a sugar mill.

But the machinery of Ittefaq Foundary was installed after getting Rs 398 million loan from Faisal Investment Bank and its loan was paid back. However no machinery or plant was imported from abroad. The Sharifs after getting special permission from State Bank of Pakistan transferred $20 million dollars in to the account of Chadron Jersey Limited. Investigation agencies said that $20 million was transferred to United Kingdom from 1995 to 1999.

Obviously, Chaudhry Sugar Mill did not have the resources to pay such huge loans, the amount was stashed abroad. According to the Website of World Bank's Star Programme, the real owner of Chadron Jersey Limited was Nawaz Sharif. The nine International Offshore companies involved in money laundering had the same address.

