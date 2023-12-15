New Islamabad Revenue Chief cracks down on red tape, Prioritizes citizen service in surprise visits

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Newly appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ashraf wasted no time in stamping his mark on Islamabad's revenue bureaucracy in a whirlwind inspection tour on Thursday.
He swept through key offices like the ADCR office, Registration Branch, NTO/DRA, Tehsil Office, and even the dusty Record Room, leaving a trail of clear instructions and a renewed focus on citizen service, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.
Accompanied by branch heads and stakeholders, Usman Ashraf scrutinized every corner and sent a clear message that public service is not a suggestion, it's a priority.
He warned the sluggish bureaucracy and apathetic attitudes will not be tolerated. Ashraf's mandate is simple: get things done, and get them done for the people of Islamabad.
His pronouncements echoed through the halls, "Public problems must be solved on a priority basis.
The citizens deserve efficient facilities and swift resolutions to their revenue-related issues." This is not just lip service; it's a call to action, a clarion cry for a new era of responsive and accountable revenue administration.
Islamabad residents, long accustomed to bureaucratic hurdles and endless delays, can now breathe a sigh of relief. The arrival of " Usman Ashraf " promises to clear the cobwebs of inefficiency and usher in a season of swift service and citizen satisfaction.
Whether this is just the beginning of a sustained transformation or a flash in the pan remains to be seen, but one thing is certain the revenue landscape in Islamabad is about to get a whole lot more dynamic. He also directed his subordinates to buckle up, Islamabad, and prepare to witness a revolution in how your revenue matters are handled.