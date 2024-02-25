New Islamia High School Colourful Sports Gala held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The month-long Sports Gala organized by New Islamia High School and College Peshawar ended on Sunday with a colourful ceremony in which a large number of. School and college students showed their extraordinary sports skills in different games.

More than 450 children participated in six different games including cricket, badminton, basketball, and volleyball. SP City Muhammad Tayyab was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. On this occasion, New Islamia School and College CEO Iftikhar Liaquat Ali, Administrator Muhammad Amjad Academic In-charge Waheed, teachers and other guests were also present.

In the volleyball event Warrior Red clichéd the trophy, followed by the Tiger team. The score of the final match was 25-19, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-21. In basketball, the Defender team claimed the title after defeating Black Wolf, the score was 44-41 in the final match played at a fast tempo.

In other competitions, the chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes to the teams that got first and second position respectively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, SP City Muhammad Tayyab appreciated the students and management of the Islamia High School and College for holding a Sports Gala in which more than 450 students of various classes actively participated.

He also appreciated Iftikhar Liaquat Ali, the CEO of the Islamia School and College for giving opportunities to the students to excel in their hidden talent through different games. He said sports can play a key role in keeping the mind and body fresh. He said sports are now an essential part of academics. He urged the school management to hold different sports activities on a regular basis so as to provide opportunities for the students and participate in healthy sports activities.

While congratulating all the organizers, he said that all the credit for the successful sports gala goes to the teachers, employees and students whose hard work day and night made the successful organization of the sports gala possible.

In his speech, CEO Iftikhar Liaqat Ali said that defeat and victory are part of the game, the better the team plays, the winning becomes its destiny, and there is a need to promote the trend of sports among the youth.

He added that along with the promotion of education, co-curricular activities should also be given importance so that youngsters should learn ways to socialize. He said that sports and positive recreational activities teach discipline, healthy competition, movement and discipline in children. It will prove to be equally beneficial in their practical life, he added.