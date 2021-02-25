New judicial complex Haripur to operational from Feb 27

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :After the inauguration of Judicial Complex Haripur, the shifting of courts and other offices is in progress, the complex would start its operation from February 27.

According to the details, district and session courts of Haripur also suspended the cause list for two days to complete the shifting process of courts rooms and offices.

To tackle any emergency situation, judges would remain present in the old courts building while all judges would start normal practice at the new judicial complex Haripur on the above mentioned date.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) inaugurated the new judicial complex building Haripur to provide new courts room and offices to the lawyers. Facilities have also been provided to the visitors and litigants.

The new judicial complex consisted of 30 courtrooms, barrooms, mosques, cafeterias and more than 192 offices of lawyers. The complex has a covered area of 61-Kanal.

The construction of the new complex was formally started in 2013. It was completed last year at a cost of about Rs1 billion.