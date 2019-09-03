New judicial year to start on Sept 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : The new judicial year 2019-20 will commence on September 11 with a ceremony here at the Courtroom No 1 of the Supreme Court

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice chairman and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president would speak at the ceremony to be held at the end of summer vacation.

The event is held every year to determine ways to tackle the challenges faced by the Supreme Court.