LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :New Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi Tuesday assumed the charge of his office.

Asif Bilal Lodhi is a Grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and belonged to 28th Common of PAS.