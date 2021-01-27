New Lahore Development Authority policy to benefit educational institutions

Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman SM Imran on Wednesday said that LDA had introduced education friendly commercialization policy with an aim to encourage educational activities in the cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman SM Imran on Wednesday said that LDA had introduced education friendly commercialization policy with an aim to encourage educational activities in the cities.

In a statement issued here, he stated that commercialization fee for conversion of residential plots for educational purposes had been halved for setting up educational institutions on such plots. He said that following the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, LDA launched policy to facilitate the educational institutions to pay commercialization fee in installments. Commercialization fee installments could now be deposited in three years instead of two years, he added.

The LDA Vice Chairman said that five percent discount would be given in case of payment of whole amount of the commercialization fee at once by educational institutions.

He further explained that land-use of plots allocated for educational institutions in private housing schemes cannot be changed under any circumstances and plots reserved for educational sites cannot be used for any other purpose.

He told that after the approval of LDA Land Use Rules / Regulations 2020, permission could now be obtained from LDA for setting up of Primary schools, higher secondary schools, colleges and universities in the residential zones of Master Plan.