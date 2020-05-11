UrduPoint.com
New Lahore High Court Bench To Hear Chaudhrys Petitions On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:57 PM

A new division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :A new division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly, on Tuesday.

The new bench will be headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi whereas Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural will be other member of it.

The petitions were fixed before the new bench after Justice Farooq Haider, a member of previous bench, excused from hearing them.

Chaudhry brothers had challenged NAB investigations into charges of misuse of authority, willful default and assets beyond means against them.

They submitted that the bureau launched investigations against them on above said charges in 2000 and it failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years. They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board recommended closure of the investigation in 2017 and 2018 but it was not closed due to mala fide intentions.

They submitted that the NAB chairman had on Febuarary 14, 2019 ordered bifurcation and reinvestigation of the matter. They contended that the investigations and subsequent proceedings were illegal. They pleaded with the court for setting aside the investigations being illegal.

