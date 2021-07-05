UrduPoint.com
New Lahore High Court Chief Justice To Take On July 6

Mon 05th July 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will take oath as chief justice of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Governor's House, here.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will administer the oath to Justice Bhatti.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will be the 51st Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. He was elevated to the bench on May 12, 2011 and has since authored several judgments on constitutional, civil, administrative and tax matters.

Chief Justice-designate Justice Bhatti will retire on March 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Qasim Khan retired as the LHC chief justice on July 5 after reaching the age of superannuation. A formal send-off was held at the judges lounge, wherein CJ-designate Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and other judges were present.

Justice Ameer Bhatti presented a souvenir and a bouquet to the outgoing chief justice on his formal send-off. LHC Registrar, officers and the court staff were also present.

