New Lahore High Court Judges Take Oath at Lahore High Court

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Six newly confirmed judges of the Lahore High Court took oath on Firday.LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered oath to the judges in a ceremony held at the LHC judges lounge.The six newly confirmed judges are: Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.