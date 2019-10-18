UrduPoint.com
New Lahore High Court Judges Take Oath At Lahore High Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

New Lahore High Court Judges Take Oath at Lahore High Court

Six newly confirmed judges of the Lahore High Court took oath on Firday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Six newly confirmed judges of the Lahore High Court took oath on Firday.LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered oath to the judges in a ceremony held at the LHC judges lounge.The six newly confirmed judges are: Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.

