New Lalazar Area Searched During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

New Lalazar area searched during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Wednesday launched a search operation in New Lalazar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Civil Lines Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 32 houses, collected data of tenants and suspects were checked and several interrogated.However, no arrest was made on the occassion.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

