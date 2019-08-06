New land record centres to facilitate people: CS

LAHORE, August 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Yousuf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday directed that establishment of new land record centres in the province be completed on fast track basis.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review performance of board of Revenue. Senior Member Board of Revenue gave detailed briefing to the meeting.

The chief secretary ordered that quality of services be improved at the land record centres. The establishment of new centres would help provide land record related services to people at their door steps, he maintained.

He asked the officers to perform their duties honestly and diligently, saying, that Board of Revenue played a key role in implementation of government's policies in field.

He mentioned that improving governance and public service delivery was a priority of the government and officers should play their role in this regard, adding that hardworking officers would be encouraged.

The chief secretary also issued directions regarding disposal of government land retrieved from illegal occupants.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue and top officers of the department.