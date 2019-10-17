UrduPoint.com
New Langar Khana At Gurudawara Nankana Sahib Opened

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

New Langar Khana at Gurudawara Nankana Sahib opened

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Newly constructed Langar Hall (food court) at Sikh sacred point Gurudawara Janam Asthan (Birth Place) Nankana Sahib has been inaugurated on Thursday while national flag was also flown atop the building.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Chairman ETPB, Dr Amir Mehmood, chaired the inauguration ceremony while Pakistan Sikh Gurudawara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh was also present on the occasion.

About 1500 pilgrims could have meal at a time at the newly constructed two-storey Langar Khana building within the limited time and the Langar Khana is part of ceremonies of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Sikh founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Sikh Pardhan thanked the government for the construction of the new Langar Khana and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his interest and contribution in Kartarpur Corridor.

