New Law Would Be Made To Control Drugs: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:23 PM

Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the government is planning legislation to ensure stringent laws to curbing synthetic drugs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the government is planning legislation to ensure stringent laws to curbing synthetic drugs.Addressing the participants of a seminar held on drugs' abuse and behavioral change here at Riphah University on Thursday , he said that the past rulers never realized and delivered their responsibility of catering to the needs of youth and drugs' affected people were treated as non-humans.The minister said that only 2,900 officials in Anti Narcotics Force with just 29 ANF stations in entire Pakistan are tasked to cleanse entire country of menace of drugs.

Despite this, the ANF has highest number of seizures and highest prosecution rate."Drug dealers are more dangerous for society than terrorists.

We are suggesting capital punishment for the mafia involved in drugs business.

We have decided to shift from injectable to oral medicine. Moreover, we are also planning to develop drugs rehabilitation centres in each and every government hospitals", he added.Afridi said despite being next door neighbour of Afghanistan which produces 85 percent of worlds drugs, Pakistan has been enjoying Poppy-Free country status since year 2001.The minister said the state has to take strict and ruthless measures to bring drug barons to book."When I took over the charge as Minister Narcotics Control, there was nothing to build a campaign on curbing the narcotics.

In the past human beings were not a priority. I decided to bring in a total turnaround in the ministry.," he said.

