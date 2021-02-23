New laws in offing to facilitate women more, says secretary WDD Ambreen Raza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab secretary Women Development Department (WDD) Ambreen Raza said on Tuesday that Punjab government was committed to women empowerment and new laws would be introduced to facilitate them more.

She was addressing the inaugural session of two-day Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan seminar and training workshop at women university Multan.

Punjab secretary WDD did not elaborate what laws were being introduced but added that new legislation would bring more facilities to the women.

She said that the department was providing guidance to women almost in all sectors of life to bring them to the national mainstream and score successes.

She said that WDD was pursuing its multi-purpose agenda of providing guidance and assistance to women on important and vital matters including their hereditary rights, COVID-19 awareness, harassment, marriage (Nikah), admissions in educational institutions, residence, child marriages, job quota and others.

Ambreen advised students to demonstrate their talent to the fullest adding that government would provide all out support to them.

MPA Dr. Shaheena Kareem said that Punjab government has provided ample opportunities and venues to the women to demonstrate their talent and urged them to take full advantage of all such initiatives.

Vice Chancellor Women University Uzma Qureshi said that the seminar was a part of government's efforts to extend women their due rights and improve their participation in all sectors.

She said that more than half of the population cannot be left isolated from the national development process.

She said that women were performing better in different sectors in sharp contrast to their past traditional role and cited their interest in education as the main factor behind the development.

Director WDD Dr. Sajneela Naveed said that women can benefit from the departments helpline and get guidance on any issue.

Dr. Kashif Faraz said that providing stress-free atmosphere to women during education should be the top priority adding that women must get awareness on positive psychological techniques to perform in a no-stress atmosphere.