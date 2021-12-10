New LB system to empower people: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the new local bodies system would empower the people while playing a leading role to resolve public problems at their doorsteps.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Local Bodies Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed who called on him at CM Office on Friday to discuss the new local bodies system.

The cabinet has already approved the new local bodies act and the same was being sent to the governor, the chief minister said. The new system was finalized with consultations, he added.