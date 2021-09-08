New leadership will ensure peace and development in Afghanistan: Hibatullah

(@fidahassanain)

KABDUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) The supreme leader of Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada has said the new leadership would ensure lasting peace, prosperity and development in Afghanistan.

In a statement in Kabul, he assured all the countrymen that the new Afghan government will work hard for upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country.

Hibatullah Akhundzada urged the Afghan people not try to leave the country.

He said all Afghans will take part in strengthening the system and the country and in this way they will rebuild their war-torn country.

Reacting to the announcement of Taliban's new acting government, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey would closely follow the new government's future course.

Talking to newsmen, the Turkish President said that he did not know how long the new government's current makeup would last.

Meanwhile, the United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq told newsmen in New York that only a negotiated and inclusive settlement will bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan.

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the Washington administration is committed to make sure that threats are not allowed to develop in Afghanistan.

Talking to newsmen in Doha, he said it will be difficult to identify any threats from the region after his country's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The US Defence Secretary stressed that the US has strong capabilities in the region and seeks to develop its forces on a daily basis.

A meeting of the G 7 Foreign Ministers is being held today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the presence of the Ministers from Russia and China in the meeting is also expected.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in a statement, said Russia will not take part in this meeting.

The Spokeswomen said Russia does not have an understanding regarding the G7 meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia and China.